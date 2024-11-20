International Conference: “Children’s Rights at a Crossroads: Evolving Humanitarian Crises”

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, UNICEF Belgium and Plan International Belgium are organising an international conference on the rights of children in humanitarian crises, “Children’s Rights at a Crossroads: Evolving Humanitarian Crises” at the Egmont Palace on Friday 22 November 2024. Her Majesty The Queen will deliver the opening address in her capacity as Advocate for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



35th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child : a reason to celebrate?



On 20 November, we celebrate World Children’s Day to commemorate the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in 1989. This year, the CRC celebrates its 35th anniversary – but is it time to celebrate?

Globally, 400 million children live in conflict zones, many of whom are fleeing from violence. Between 2005 and 2022, the United Nations has verified more than 315,000 serious violations of children’s rights in conflict zones. These verified cases are just the tip of the iceberg. Children’s rights are also under pressure outside conflict zones due to rising poverty, inequality, health crises, a learning crisis and the global climate crisis threaten that threatens over 1 billion children. Crises exacerbate pre-existing risks of discrimination against girls and also generate new forms of prejudice against them. In addition, more than 250 million children and young people suffer from mental health problems, affecting their well-being and future.



Belgium as an advocate for better protection and promotion of children's rights



"Belgium, together with its international partners, is committed to protecting the most vulnerable children and guaranteeing them a better future. This international conference allows us to jointly look for ways to strengthen their rights around the world. We will place particular emphasis on the unique challenges that girls face," Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions.



Children’s rights at a crossroads: a conference for change



With the organisation of the International Conference: “Children’s Rights at a Crossroads: Evolving Humanitarian Crises”, the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, UNICEF Belgium and Plan International Belgium want to put the rights of children in humanitarian crises front and center. Experts and policymakers from around the world will engage in discussions and jointly seek solutions to the increasing challenges children face today, and explore strategies to support children in crisis and ensure their rights and well-being are prioritized.

The full programme and all useful information can be found via the website of Unicef.

