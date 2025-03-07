International Women's Rights Day: 30 years after the Beijing Declaration, the fight for gender equality remains crucial

March 8 is International Women's Rights Day: a day where we reflect on the progress and challenges in the fight for gender equality. This year is a very special edition: 30 years ago, the fourth World Conference on Women's Rights took place in Beijing and the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action were adopted. A milestone for gender equality and women's rights! Belgium, together with 188 other countries, adopted an ambitious action plan to realize the human rights of women and girls.



Belgium as a pioneer in the fight for gender equality



Not only on International Women's Rights Day, but throughout the year, Belgium is actively committed to better compliance with international standards for gender equality at an international level. As a member of the UN Human Rights Council (2023-2025), Belgium prioritizes the fight against discrimination of women and girls. Our country successfully introduced a new resolution in the UN Human Rights Council to better protect women and girls from gender-related violence committed with the use of digital technologies. Belgium is also working on better realisation of women's rights through its discussions with other countries, through the organisation of events and by sharing good practices. In this regard, it works closely with women's rights organisations.

Belgium pays specific attention to the important role of women in peace and security, and to women's rights in crises and conflict situations, such as in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran and Ukraine. The Belgian financial support of 1 million euros to the UN Special Representative for sexual violence in conflict is a striking example of this.

Finally, the rights of women and girls are also at the center of Belgian development cooperation and humanitarian aid. Belgium contributes to the Spotlight Initiative, which aims to put an end to violence for more than 70 million women in 60 countries. Our country is also committed to supporting survivors of sexual violence through support for the Global Survivors Fund, which has already enabled 4.000 survivors of sexual violence to access care and legal aid and receive material compensation. Belgian development cooperation supports the African Girls Can Code initiative. Thanks to this support, 470 young women and adolescent girls received training in new technologies during various coding camps. Support in the field of sexual and reproductive health and rights in our partner countries not only provides quality healthcare for women, girls and children, but also promotes the social and economic autonomy of women. Female entrepreneurship is also an important pillar for Belgian development cooperation, as it is the driving force behind development worldwide.



Gender equality under pressure



Despite the progress made, gender equality is under pressure today. Worldwide, some movements – and even policymakers – are striving for less gender equality, and women's rights are being questioned. Growing anti-democratic trends and conflicts have a particularly negative impact on women and girls.

“In times of growing tensions and uncertainty, it is crucial to continue investing in gender equality and women’s rights. The challenges of today and tomorrow require sustainable and effective solutions. These are only possible if women – half of the world’s population – can fully participate in society and decision-making. Gender equality is not a side issue, but an absolute necessity. That is why the integration of gender perspectives in Belgian foreign policy remains a priority for me,” confirms Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation.

