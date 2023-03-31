Iran - reminder of the travel advisory

The FPS Foreign Affairs reiterates its call to all Belgian nationals not to travel to Iran, and to those currently in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible, given the increased risk of arbitrary detention they face in view of the security situation throughout Iran.

All Belgian visitors, including bi-nationals, are at high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention, unfair trial and ill-treatment. This risk also applies to people who are simply visiting Iran for tourism, family or work. In the event of arrest or detention, respect for fundamental rights and the safety of individuals can not be guaranteed.