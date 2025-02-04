Jean-Jacques Wondo released from prison

Our compatriot Jean-Jacques Wondo was released today from prison in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Our compatriot Jean-Jacques Wondo was released today from prison in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He is currently on his way to Belgium and will arrive in our country tomorrow afternoon.

Our services, and first and foremost our embassy in Kinshasa, have made sustained consular efforts to assist Mr Wondo throughout the proceedings and bring him back to our country.

The FPS Foreign Affairs is relieved that Mr Wondo has been reunited with his family.

