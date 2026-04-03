Joint statement – Gäichel XIII

The Prime Ministers of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden, and the Kingdom of Belgium, Bart De Wever, convened on 23 March 2026 to jointly chair the 13th edition of the Gäichel Summit between the Luxembourg and Belgian governments. The meeting reaffirmed the importance of the special partnership between the two countries, as well as their firm commitment to a cooperation that is resolutely focused on the future.

Bearing this objective in mind, Luxembourg and Belgium are determined to pursue their bilateral partnership, consolidating a model of cooperation based on both historic trust and a shared vision of European challenges. Rooted in joint action, the Belgian-Luxembourg bilateral relationship will continue to be focused on a shared future that is safer, more innovative and unwaveringly European.

This shared vision is reflected first and foremost in the sectors that directly affect our citizens: mobility, security, shared infrastructure and energy. By making a joint commitment to more efficient cross-border mobility, a coordinated energy transition and an integrated market for electricity, renewable energy, gas and hydrogen, the two countries are demonstrating that bilateral cooperation is a powerful lever in the service of a more competitive and interconnected Europe, committed to making daily life easier for citizens in its border regions.

This commitment is reflected in a clear determination to expedite the modernisation of the Luxembourg-Brussels railway line. The aim is to reduce the journey time to 2 hours 5 minutes by 2030, to strengthen the international role this strategic route plays. This approach is fully in line with the EuroCap-Rail Implementing Decision of 27 November 2023, which sets the corridor completion date for 2029.

In addition to traditional infrastructure, the two countries are stepping up their cooperation on connected and automated driving, with the ambition of turning the Benelux Union into a full-scale laboratory for coordinated, interoperable deployment. Regarding scientific collaboration, Luxembourg and Belgium, alongside the Netherlands and North Rhine-Westphalia, reaffirm their support for the Euregio Meuse-Rhine's bid to host the Einstein Telescope.

The same spirit of efficiency guides Belgian-Luxembourg coordination in the fields of internal security, the fight against organised crime and civil security, all of which represent a model of practical cooperation to support citizens and nationals. It also extends to consular assistance, made possible by the 1921 Convention establishing the BLEU and an additional convention between Luxembourg and Belgium on consular cooperation that has been in place for over 60 years. This framework illustrates the exemplary solidarity between the two countries, which provide a practical and essential service to their nationals. This solidarity is particularly evident against the backdrop of the current crisis in the Middle East. The two countries have coordinated their efforts to repatriate citizens stranded in the region and in a precarious situation. The recent involvement of the binational A400M unit in repatriation operations for Belgian, Luxembourg and European nationals in the Middle East is a further example. The physical security of our personnel and diplomatic missions is another area in which the two countries are working particularly closely together. They are developing their exchanges, in terms of training, exchange of information and the search for synergies between their services, including in the Benelux context. Given the many threats and crises, this cooperation is destined to develop even further.

Together, Luxembourg and Belgium are committed to strengthening their strategic partnership in order to meet the growing demands of a geopolitical environment marked by instability, particularly in the field of defence. The binational reconnaissance battalion is a central pillar of this bilateral cooperation, and a powerful symbol of European integration in this sector. It illustrates the ability of two countries to pool their forces, modernise their capabilities, and integrate their joint efforts into NATO and European defence priorities. Its implementation, including the joint acquisition of armoured vehicles and the coordinated development of associated support capabilities, is evidence of a clear political will to deepen interoperability and operational efficiency between the two countries over the long term. This military partnership is also illustrated by the joint operation of A400M aircraft, demonstrating effective pooling of strategic and tactical airlift resources, and by their joint participation in the KFOR mission in Kosovo, as part of a Benelux detachment in 2025 and 2026, testifying to close coordination and exemplary mutual trust between the armed forces. Luxembourg and Belgium are also aware of the growing importance of integrated air defence and remain willing to actively explore new avenues of cooperation in this field. The two countries also confirm their commitment to strengthening European defence and increasing industrial cooperation, underlining the importance of the industrial and technological foundation of European defence, its innovation, resilience and long-term strategic autonomy. The signing of a declaration of intent on economic, industrial and technological cooperation in the field of security and defence reflects the importance both countries attach to the economic and societal benefits of defence-related activities.

Military cooperation between Luxembourg and Belgium also extends to the space sector, notably through close collaboration on satellite communications capabilities, essential for secure connectivity, command and control of operations, as well as in the field of earth observation through the LUXEOSys programme.

The signing of a Declaration of Intent at the 13th Gäichel Summit, concerning cooperation on the future GovSat-2 satellite, marks a new stage in the strengthening of this strategic partnership.

Beyond the traditional field of security, this dynamic finds a natural extension in the cyber and digital sectors (including artificial intelligence and quantum AI), where Luxembourg and Belgium have a shared ambition to be at the cutting edge of technology in Europe. From the growing importance of cybersecurity in protecting critical infrastructure, strengthening national and collective resilience, and countering hybrid and cyber threats, to the development of a pan-European quantum communication infrastructure, their cooperation demonstrates a determination to collectively master the technology that will define the continent's security, sovereignty and competitiveness. Current and future EuroQCI and BENELUX-QCI projects, as well as potential collaborations on the upcoming MeluXina-Q quantum computer, illustrate the emergence of a Belgian-Luxembourg partnership capable of making a direct contribution to the European Union's strategic and technological autonomy.

Luxembourg and Belgium reaffirm their commitment to cooperation within the Belgium-Luxembourg Economic Union (BLEU) to strengthen the bilateral dimension of their partnership. Both countries are committed to continuing their efforts to gradually update the Bilateral Investment Treaties concluded on behalf of the BLEU. They wish to modernise existing treaties and are considering concluding new ones, on the basis of the new model treaty which is formulated to be in line with new European standards, including in the field of sustainable development.

As an extension of their bilateral commitment, Luxembourg and Belgium intend to strengthen the European dimension of their partnership, and in this context reaffirm their shared desire to reinforce the role of the Benelux Union as a laboratory for innovation and cooperation in the service of European integration. In this respect, Article 350 of the TFEU explicitly allows the Benelux countries to go further in terms of integration than the extent achieved at European level. In the same vein, they underline the importance they attach to cross-border cooperation within the European Union, seen as an essential lever for making citizens' daily lives easier and strengthening territorial cohesion.

These joint commitments also include closer cooperation in the fight against social fraud and social dumping, with the signing of the Treaty for the improvement and strengthening of cross-border cooperation in the fight against social fraud and errors in the areas of social security, health and safety at work, and decent working conditions on 9 March 2026. The Treaty will provide better protection for Benelux citizens through closer cooperation between the institutions of the three countries.

Luxembourg and Belgium reiterate their commitment to a more competitive, resilient and integrated European Union.

In this respect, they reaffirm their attachment to the Schengen area, which is not only a major political achievement symbolising mutual trust between the Member States, but also represents the most tangible expression of European integration. Free movement is an essential part of everyday life for their citizens, as well as for the many cross-border workers. The free movement of people, as well as goods, services and capital, lies at the heart of the single market, and is a driving force behind European competitiveness and prosperity. Europe must remain an area of freedom and economic vitality.

In the same vein, the single market is at the heart of European integration and is the cornerstone of competitiveness, prosperity and social well-being, contributing to convergence and cohesion in Europe. The new single market strategy presented by the European Commission in May 2025 identifies the most persistent barriers, known as the "Terrible Ten", and sets out measures to remove them. In this respect, Luxembourg and Belgium emphasise the urgency underlined in the Draghi and Letta reports of overcoming current fragmentation through harmonisation and mutual recognition. Now, the challenge is to translate political intentions into ambitious, effective measures. Luxembourg and Belgium therefore call on the European Commission to propose initiatives before the end of 2026 to remove the remaining barriers to the single market for services, to simplify and consolidate existing rules and to enhance the digitisation of administrative procedures. In this context, the two countries recall the request of their partners in the Benelux Union to resolve the problem of unjustified territorial supply constraints (TSCs) through targeted European regulation, on the basis of an in-depth impact study. They also support a secure, sustainable and integrated e-commerce market. Luxembourg and Belgium are committed to playing a leading role in deepening the single market, both in their bilateral cooperation and within the Benelux region.

According to both countries, a well-calibrated Savings and Investment Union can play an essential role in boosting European competitiveness. Indeed, simplifying regulations, easing businesses' access to finance and mobilising private savings for productive investment will help foster European growth and innovation. Achieving this objective requires simple, proportionate and smart regulation, as well as the modernisation and revitalization of real economy financing instruments such as securitisation, pan-European pension products and savings and investment accounts.

Confronted with the historic challenges facing the European Union, the current discussions on the 2028-2034 Multiannual Financial Framework provide an opportunity to define a modern, future-oriented European budget capable of supporting the Union's strategic priorities. Luxembourg and Belgium are convinced that a flexible Multiannual Financial Framework, without losing sight of predictability, will strengthen the European Union's ability to meet today's economic, social and geopolitical challenges in the long term. This Multiannual Financial Framework must be based on transparent governance, respect for institutional balance, genuine simplification of administrative procedures, and reinforced conditionality linked to respect for the rule of law. Luxembourg and Belgium advocate adequate funding for the new priorities, but without disregarding traditional policy areas. The current negotiations must also lead to more efficient use of resources. They also call for a fair and proportionate financing system, and for the European Investment Bank to play a more prominent role in mobilising private capital.

Driven by the desire to work together on climate and environmental issues, Luxembourg and Belgium are committed to stepping up their cooperation on today's major ecological challenges. Both governments are committed to international climate ambitions, seizing new opportunities for innovation and competitiveness, both in Europe and in emerging markets. Governments have also agreed to coordinate their positions ahead of forthcoming environmental negotiations, in particular against plastic pollution. They also reaffirm their determination to protect the oceans, from marine biodiversity to the sustainable conservation of the seabed. Finally, this dynamic will be reflected in the search for regional initiatives within the Benelux framework, aimed at promoting joint solutions for a more sustainable future.

At a time when fundamental European values are being put to the test, Luxembourg and Belgium reaffirm their unwavering commitment to respecting and strengthening the rule of law, an essential condition for preserving the principles and values that serve as the foundation for the European Union, and which have ensured the prosperity and stability of their societies. They stress that strengthening the rule of law remains essential to guaranteeing the stability and attractiveness of the Union, as well as preserving Europe's credibility on the international stage.

Both countries recognise the geostrategic importance of the enlargement of the European Union, seen as a key instrument for peace, security, stability and prosperity in an uncertain international context. Aware of the challenges involved in integrating the candidate countries, they support a merit-based approach, particularly in terms of compliance with the Copenhagen criteria and alignment with the Common Foreign and Security Policy. Both countries stress that further enlargement of the Union must go hand in hand with internal reform, to ensure that it functions properly. Work on these two pathways must progress in parallel, each at its own pace.

Building on this close and trusting relationship, Luxembourg and Belgium underline their willingness to work together to take action on the growing challenges facing Europe. It is against this backdrop of heightened internal and external challenges for the European continent that Luxembourg and Belgium affirm their unwavering support for a rules-based international order, international law, the United Nations Charter and multilateralism. This commitment will continue to be expressed through their cooperation within the European Union, the United Nations, NATO and the Benelux Union.

In this context, Luxembourg and Belgium reaffirm their determination to provide lasting support to Ukraine in the exercise of its legitimate right to defence, and welcome any effort contributing to the establishment of a just and lasting peace, based on respect for the United Nations Charter and for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. They also reiterate their firm commitment to the implementation of the two-state solution between Palestine and Israel, which led them to support the New York Declaration in September 2025.

Finally, Luxembourg and Belgium emphasise the lasting and exemplary nature of their relationship, based on trust and shared interests. They affirm their willingness to continue this regular dialogue in the "Gäichel" format, and to maintain close cooperation in European and Benelux Union fora, as well as at multilateral level and at future high-level meetings.

