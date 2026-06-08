Joint statement on humanitarian access in Gaza and the registration law affecting INGOS

We, the signatories listed below, express our profound concern regarding the catastrophic humanitarian situation that persists in Gaza. The aid entering Gaza has remained largely insufficient, both in quantity and in quality, while nearly the entire population depends on life-saving services.

The recent decision by the Israeli High Court to reject the INGOs’ appeal regarding the registration law is deeply concerning. The registration law will affect and severely limit the INGO’s capacity to respond inside the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East-Jerusalem. We again strongly urge Israel to not implement the registration law in its current form.

INGOs are integral to the humanitarian response, working with Palestinian civil society organizations and the United Nations, to provide a significant share of essential services in sectors such as water, sanitation, and hygiene installations, field hospitals, education, nutrition and demining efforts. These are professional, transparent organizations that play an indispensable role in the delivery of principled humanitarian aid, and are pivotal for early recovery, reconstruction efforts, and implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803. Their work is crucial for the survival and wellbeing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The registration law for INGOs is part of a broader pattern of restrictive measures. Limited opening and operating hours of border crossings, entry restriction of essential products considered dual use, and other bureaucratic impediments constrain the urgently needed humanitarian response to meet the massive needs on the ground.

While recognizing the security concerns of the State of Israel, we call on Israel, the occupying power in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law. Humanitarian access is non-negotiable. All internationally recognized humanitarian organizations – the INGOs, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and UN agencies including UNRWA – must be able to carry out their vital work without obstruction. Israel is obliged to ensure and facilitate, without delay, the safe, rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population, and refrain from any action that would impede the delivery of such assistance in any way, including that provided by humanitarian organizations.

Signatories: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management (Lahbib), Estonia, France, Finland, Ireland, Iceland, Japan, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, The United Kingdom, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

