Joint statement on Iranian State Threats and HAYI-claimed attacks

Joint statement from 23 countries on state threats relating to Iranian security services and the condemnation of recent Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI) claimed-attacks across Europe.

Albania, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States of America condemn the lethal plotting and other malign actions in Europe, North America and Australia by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Intelligence Organisation, Quds Force and Ministry of Intelligence and Security, including those against Iranian dissidents, journalists and Jewish and Israeli communities and interests. We stand united in our determination to protect our countries and our people against these threats. The Islamic Republic of Iran must halt these actions now.

The relationship between Iranian security services and international and local criminal groups is long standing. Their use of these groups is deplorable.

We also condemn the recent campaign of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and US interests, claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI) and supported by their intermediaries.

Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately. We commend the work of countries to counter these activities, and we are together resolved to undertake further measures to halt them.