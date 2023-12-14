King Philip visits Foreign Affairs

On 14 December, His Majesty the King visited the Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. King Philip was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib and the President of the Executive Committee Theodora Gentzis. The Sovereign met with the Executive Committee and staff who work with the Royal Palace on a daily basis, and also met with the teams working on preparations for the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first semester of 2024.

About 3,100 people work for Foreign Affairs, of which 1,250 are employed at the Central Administration, the FPS in Brussels. The other 1850 are spread across the 115 diplomatic and consular missions worldwide, including 384 Belgian diplomats who have sworn allegiance to the King. FPS Foreign Affairs is therefore deeply honoured by this Royal visit.