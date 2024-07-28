Middle East: reminder of the travel advisory

In view of recent developments in the region, following the impact of a missile on a football field in Majdal Shams, the Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs advises against all travel to Israel, Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, as well as to Lebanon. Belgians are also advised to leave Lebanon.

Consult the travel advisory for all countries in Dutch or in French.

Belgians in the area are advised to be extremely vigilant. Belgium strongly condemns this attack and calls for restraint and de-escalation on all sides.