Middle East - reminder of the travel advisory

Following the recent events in Lebanon, the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation once again emphasises the importance of its online travel advice.

Belgians who travel to Lebanon, Israel, Iran or the neighbouring region are advised to regularly and carefully read the travel advice for their destination, and to follow it as strictly as possible.

Specifically for Lebanon, all travel to the country has been discouraged for some time, and compatriots who are in Lebanon are advised to leave the country.

The FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation stresses that assistance to compatriots in times of crisis or war can never be guaranteed. The safest option is therefor to leave the region concerned before the situation worsens.