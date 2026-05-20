New board of directors at Enabel to strengthen the strategic role of international cooperation

Enabel, the Belgian state-owned enterprise for international cooperation, announces the appointment of its new board of directors. In a global geopolitical context marked by multiple crises – protracted conflicts, climate change, migratory pressures and the questioning of multilateralism – this new team intends to strengthen Enabel’s position as a strategic instrument serving Belgian and European foreign policy.

The new board of directors takes office in line with the messages put forward by the outgoing board, which emphasised that international cooperation is not a matter of charity, but constitutes an essential investment in Belgium’s stability, security and common interests. In the face of global challenges that know no borders, international cooperation is now inseparable from Belgian foreign policy and from Europe’s ability to act credibly and effectively on the international stage.

Enabel would like to extend its warmest thanks to the outgoing board of directors for its constant commitment and vital role over the past six years, during which it has made a decisive contribution to positioning and strengthening Enabel as a strategic player in international cooperation.



A new chairmanship to drive the ambition



At the helm of the new Board of Directors, its Chair, Augustin Coppée, welcomes the mission entrusted to the new team:

“I am honoured to begin this important term alongside the entire Board of Directors, together with all Enabel’s staff and partners. In a world where crises have become the norm, we must demonstrate greater resilience, efficiency and flexibility. But solidarity cannot be put on hold. At a time of geopolitical divisions and constant uncertainty, cooperation is essential to protect human dignity, build trust and strengthen societies through credible and strategic partnerships. International cooperation is a key lever for Belgium, as it enables us to contribute to global stability whilst strengthening our credibility, our partnerships and our influence. As a Belgian state-owned enterprise, Enabel must continue to play a key and dynamic role in serving this collective ambition.”

The new Board of Directors intends to work on the basis of trust, clear roles and complementarity with the Belgian and European authorities, in order to enable Enabel to fully exercise its mandate as a foreign policy instrument.

Alongside Chairman Augustin Coppée, the new Board of Directors comprises Nathalie Holvoet (Vice-Chair), Caroline de Cartier, Erwin Van De Putte, Xavier de Cuyper, Corentin de Salle, Amélie Derbaudrenghien, Natasja Wartel, Evelien Barbieux, Liesbet Vranken, Peter Persyn and Patrick Develtere.



Close collaboration with the executive management



Enabel’s CEO, Jean Van Wetter, welcomes the new board: “I look forward to working closely with this new board of directors. Together, we will be able to position Enabel even more effectively as a key instrument of Belgian foreign policy, capable of translating political priorities into concrete action on the ground and promoting Belgian expertise within European and international partnerships.”

Established in 2017 as an autonomous state-owned enterprise, Enabel has seen its mandate expanded to act as the operational arm of the Belgian State abroad, including on behalf of the European Union. Thanks to its long-term presence in its partner countries and an approach based on partnership and co-creation with local institutions, the company helps address the root causes of instability, whilst strengthening Belgium’s international credibility.

With this new board of directors, Enabel intends to continue and expand its commitment: to contribute to sustainable solutions to global challenges, whilst strengthening Belgium’s position as a credible, results-oriented partner in an international order based on cooperation and rules.

