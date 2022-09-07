Nicolas Fierens Gevaert new spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nicolas Fierens Gevaert is the new Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. He succeeds Marie Cherchari.

Nicolas Fierens Gevaert was previously assigned to the Public International Law Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, and posted at the Permanent Representation to the United Nations in New York as well as the Belgian Embassy in Warsaw, the Consulate General of Belgium in Los Angeles and the Belgian Embassy in Washington. He studied law and holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.)in International Law.

The new contact details of the spokespersons of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation are as follows:

Wouter Poels

Tel.: +32 2 501 84 29

GSM: +32 477 40 32 12

wouter.poels@diplobel.fed.be

@BelgiumMFASpox

Nicolas Fierens Gevaert

Tel.: +32 2 501 87 66

GSM: +32 471 44 06 04

nicolas.fierensgevaert@diplobel.fed.be

@BelgiumMFASpox