On the occasion of International Criminal Justice Day, Belgium reiterates its support for the International Criminal Court

The Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC), was adopted on 17 July 1998. It created the first permanent and independent international court responsible for investigating and prosecuting the most serious crimes under international law, namely the crime of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression. The ICC complements national jurisdictions, which have primary responsibility for investigating and prosecuting the most serious crimes. Now ratified by 123 states, the Rome Statute has certainly helped to prevent the commission of new crimes, even if there are still too many.

In 2010, the States Parties to the Rome Statute, meeting in Kampala for the Review Conference, decided to celebrate 17 July as the Day of International Criminal Justice.

25 years after the creation by the international community of a unique international criminal justice institution with a universal vocation, we need today, more than ever, to provide practical support to the Court in its mission, as it is not equipped to function without the help of States. The ICC depends on their cooperation. This is an obligation enshrined in the Rome Statute, but it is also a broader duty in the context of our common fight against impunity for the most serious crimes and in our fight for justice for the victims of these crimes.

With this in mind, Belgium recently signed a new bilateral enhanced cooperation agreement with the Registry of the ICC. This is the 8th enhanced cooperation agreement that Belgium has concluded with an organ of the Court. It addresses the "release of persons", i.e. the reception on our territory of persons released at the end of their sentence, following an acquittal or the dropping of charges against them.

On this anniversary of the Rome Statute, Belgium once again stresses the fundamental importance for the Court to see the framework of its cooperation with States strengthened by bilateral agreements. This will improve and speed up the work of international justice, while reducing costs. We call on all States Parties to work in this direction to further strengthen the action of the ICC so that the perpetrators of the most serious crimes can no longer escape justice.

Belgium has also decided to make an additional voluntary contribution of €500,000 to the Trust Fund for Victims this year. Belgium has always been particularly sensitive to the situation of the victims of these atrocious crimes and has made it one of its priorities. The Trust Fund does a unique job of providing reparation to victims and their families, as well as psychological and material support. Supporting this Trust Fund is directly in line with this approach.

