Reaction against the death sentence for Jean-Jacques Wondo

Belgium has taken note of the verdict concerning our compatriot Jean-Jacques Wondo, with great disappointment and total incomprehension, given the great weakness of the elements presented during the hearings and the manifest lack of credible evidence.

This death sentence against our compatriot cannot be taken lightly.

This conviction will have consequences for our bilateral relations, which we will examine.

We are immediately recalling our Ambassador in Kinshasa temporarily for consultations and we are summoning the Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to express our deepest concerns.

Our embassy in Kinshasa attended and observed the entire trial proceedings, from beginning to end, and did the same during the appeal proceedings. We have repeatedly stressed the importance we attach to the independence of the judiciary and to strict respect for the rights of the defence in the context of a credible, fair and equitable trial.

Belgium has repeatedly condemned the lifting of the moratorium on the death penalty in the Democratic Republic of Congo, pointing out that Belgium considers the death penalty to be an attack on the most fundamental right: the right to life. Not only is Belgium opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances, whatever the crime, but it is actively committed to its abolition on the international stage. This point has been reiterated on several occasions to the Congolese authorities, both bilaterally and in multilateral forums. We will continue to raise this point.

Mr Wondo's health remains a major concern for us. We will continue to plead with the authorities to ensure that he receives appropriate care.

We await the position of Mr Wondo and his lawyers, as well as any further proceedings. We remain in close contact with Mr Wondo's family.