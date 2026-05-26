"Safe Travel – Help us help you"

As the summer period approaches and on the occasion of the "European Day of Safe Travel Abroad", the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation repeats the importance of being well prepared when travelling abroad: reading the travel advice, registering on Travellers Online, checking the travel documents, having the necessary vaccinations, taking out a travel insurance, and having the useful numbers and documents at hand.

Every year, many Belgians travel abroad to enjoy their holidays, to visit family or for work. In the summer, the number of trips increases significantly. In an increasingly unstable world, these journeys can sometimes be a real challenge. When faced with major problems abroad, Belgians can turn to Foreign Affairs, which has an extensive network of 118 posts and more than 300 honorary consuls worldwide. Consular assistance is an essential part of our mission, but is nevertheless regulated and limited by the consular code. It is aimed at the most serious situations, such as e.g. a death, a serious accident, a worrying disappearance, a crime, an arrest or a child abduction. It is these difficult and sometimes dramatic situations that mobilise our teams. Yet everyone remains primarily responsible for his or her own journey.

As Joris Salden, Director-General Consular Affairs, points out: "With good preparation and by following our advice, help us help you! Foreign Affairs is there to help when a major problem arises abroad, but there are limits to the possibilities for intervention. A knowledgeable traveler is therefore better prepared."

As the summer period approaches, which includes the Football World Cup, and on the occasion of the "European Day of Safe Travel Abroad", Foreign Affairs therefore takes the opportunity to recall some simple but essential principles, so that everyone can prepare their trip in the best possible way and everything takes place under the best conditions: