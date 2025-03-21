State Visit – Belgium and Singapore, open towards the world, with a common concern for excellence and innovation

From March 24th to 26th, 2025, Their Majesties the King and Queen will welcome the President of the Republic of Singapore, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and his wife, Ms Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, for a three-day State Visit to Belgium.

In a context of international turbulence and uncertainty that is putting pressure on multilateral institutions, it is important to strengthen bilateral relations and explore closer modes of cooperation with countries from diverse backgrounds.

Since its independence, Singapore has become, despite a lack of natural resources, one of the most developed and prosperous countries in the world. Singapore's constant pursuit of excellence in economics, governance, education, health, security and urban planning explains Singapore's rapid progress.

During the State Visit, Belgium will present forward-looking players and sectors that embody Belgian excellence and are committed to Singapore.



Day 1

Monday, March 24th, the first day of the visit, will be characterised by ceremonies of welcome and honor. President Shanmugaratnam and his wife will first be welcomed by Their Majesties the King and Queen at the Royal Palace in Brussels. This will be followed by a moment of contemplation at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by a meeting with representatives of the Chamber and the Senate in the Federal Parliament.

In the afternoon, the Presidential Couple will have a meeting with Prime Minister Bart De Wever at Lambermont, followed by a discussion at City Hall with the mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close.

The day will end with the traditional state banquet at Laeken Castle.



Day 2

Tuesday March 25th will start with a visit to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. President Shanmugaratnam will visit the Havenhuis, masterpiece designed by architect Zaha Hadid that houses the headquarters of the Port Authority.

Singapore has been able to take advantage of its strategic position on the Straits of Singapore and Malacca to become an economy open to the rest of the world, like Belgium. Within the European Union, Belgium is Singapore's 3rd largest customer, thanks in particular to the close links between the ports of Antwerp-Bruges and Singapore.

The trading company "Port of Singapore Authority (PSA)" manages three terminals through which 80% of the containers unloaded or loaded at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges pass and employs 3,600 workers for this purpose. The President's visit will be an opportunity to inaugurate the new facilities of the Europa terminal and, more generally, to highlight the importance of trade and exchange for open economies such as Singapore and Belgium.

The Governor of the Province of Antwerp, Cathy Berx, will then offer lunch at PIVA, where the Presidential Couple will be served by students from this provincial school specialising in hospitality, bakery, butchery and tourism.

As a multi-ethnic, multilingual and multi-religious state, Singapore, like Belgium, attaches crucial importance to harmonious coexistence between communities, equal opportunities and integration. The King and Queen share with the Presidential Couple the concern for inclusion and social cohesion. On the afternoon of the second day, the Sovereigns will welcome President Shanmugaratnam and his wife to the Royal Palace for a round table with Belgian civil society actors involved in this field



Day 3

Singapore attracts Belgian investors and the Belgian community there, 1,500 residents, is the second largest in Southeast Asia. During the State Visit, several Belgian companies active in Singapore will present their activities to the President and the King.

To this end, on the morning of March 26th, the King will welcome President Shanmugaratnam at the headquarters of the Federation of Belgian Enterprises, for an exchange with Belgian business leaders on the economic links between our two countries.

The rest of the day will take place in Wallonia. After a lunch offered by the Governor of Walloon Brabant, Gilles Mahieu, at the Manoir de Genval, the Presidential Couple will travel to Louvain-la-Neuve.

Singapore has committed itself to producing 30% of the food consumed on the island locally by 2030 and is investing in research and development to this end. The visit to SEFY, the plant cultivation platform of the Catholic University of Louvain (UCL), where research on plant resistance is carried out, will highlight research and academic exchanges between our two countries, as well as the UCL, which is celebrating its 600th anniversary this year.

To conclude this State Visit, IBA, a world leader in particle acceleration, whose medical solutions in the field of proton therapy and the fight against cancer are also deployed in Singapore, will present its facilities and vision to the President.

