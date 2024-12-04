State visit His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman (3 and 4 December 2024, Belgium: joint statement Belgium and Oman

On 3 and 4 December 2024, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, paid a state visit to Belgium. Belgium and Oman maintain excellent relations and the visit was an important step in the further strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries. In addition to a protocol and diplomatic part, the visit also included a part focused on port and energy cooperation, which led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the Belgian Hydrogen Council and Hydrom Oman SPC to promote cooperation in the field of green hydrogen projects. Other themes, such as research, health and biopharmaceuticals, the space sector and innovation, and investment cooperation, were also discussed throughout the visit.

In the context of the state visit, Belgium and Oman are issuing a joint declaration that enshrines the intention of both countries to strengthen their bilateral cooperation. The declaration places particular emphasis on promoting economic cooperation, attracting mutual investments, strengthening academic partnerships and encouraging cultural exchange. The full text of the declaration can be consulted below.

