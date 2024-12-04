State visit His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman (3 and 4 December 2024, Belgium: joint statement Belgium and Oman

-
On 3 and 4 December 2024, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, paid a state visit to Belgium. Belgium and Oman maintain excellent relations and the visit was an important step in the further strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries. In addition to a protocol and diplomatic part, the visit also included a part focused on port and energy cooperation, which led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the Belgian Hydrogen Council and Hydrom Oman SPC to promote cooperation in the field of green hydrogen projects. Other themes, such as research, health and biopharmaceuticals, the space sector and innovation, and investment cooperation, were also discussed throughout the visit.
In the context of the state visit, Belgium and Oman are issuing a joint declaration that enshrines the intention of both countries to strengthen their bilateral cooperation. The declaration places particular emphasis on promoting economic cooperation, attracting mutual investments, strengthening academic partnerships and encouraging cultural exchange. The full text of the declaration can be consulted below.
VISIT of HIS MAJESTY
SULTAN HAITHAM BIN TARIK, SULTAN OF OMAN,
to THE KINGDOM OF BELGIUM
3 - 4 December 2024
Brussels
Joint Statement
- On December third and fourth 2024, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman undertook a State Visit to the Kingdom of Belgium at the invitation of His Majesty the King of the Belgians, marking a significant milestone in the enduring friendship and cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium. The visit highlights the strong and longstanding ties between the two nations, rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to peace and prosperity, as affirmed during the official visit of Their Majesties the King and Queen to the Sultanate of Oman in February 2022.
- The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium underscore their intention to strengthen bilateral cooperation across key economic sectors. Acknowledging the potential for growth, both countries continue exploration for opportunities for collaboration in fields such as maritime activities and cooperation between ports, energy transition and green hydrogen, trade, and service industries, as well as life sciences, technological innovation and aerospace.
- The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium look forward to enhancing bilateral cooperation on investments and the creation of joint investment opportunities. Both countries are currently negotiating with the intention to reach a mutually profitable extension of the Port of Duqm concession, to further anchor their economies ties. They pledge to facilitate dialogue, promote investor-friendly policies and explore avenues for growth across the aforementioned key mutually beneficial sectors.
- In the spirit of advancing knowledge and innovation, the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium are committed to deepening academic cooperation and fostering greater cultural exchange. Both nations recognize the value of collaborative research, mutually beneficial exchange programs and joint initiatives that will build stronger ties between their people.
- The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium reaffirmed their dedication to fostering peace and stability in the conflict zones in the world. Recognizing the critical importance of dialogue and diplomacy, both nations expressed a shared commitment to constructive engagement in addressing regional and international challenges.
- The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium look forward to build upon this fruitful relationship, united in their commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, sustainable and interconnected future for all.
- The Sultanate of Oman wishes to convey warm thanks to the Kingdom of Belgium for their matchless hospitality.
- This statement serves as a testament to the strong partnership between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium.
