State visit to Vietnam: Belgium and Vietnam, a partnership in the spirit of sustainability

From 1 to 3 April 2025, Their Majesties the King and Queen will pay a state visit to Vietnam, at the invitation of President Luong Cuong. With a diverse programme and a visit to the cities of Hanoi, Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City, both the growing and dynamic cooperation between the two countries and Belgium's role as an ambassador for sustainability will be highlighted. The state visit will also provide an opportunity to reflect on Vietnam's charged history and to reaffirm Belgium’s solidarity with Vietnam and the Vietnamese people.

From 1 to 3 April 2025, the Sovereigns will pay a state visit to Vietnam. The programme includes various political, diplomatic, economic and cultural meetings in Hanoi, Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City. They will be accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot, and the Secretary General of the Federal Public Service for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Theodora Gentzis. The Minister-President of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region, Mr. Rudi Vervoort, Minister-President of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Mrs. Elisabeth Degryse, Minister-President of the Government of Wallonia, Mr. Adrien Dolimont and Flemish Minister for Brussels and Media, Mrs. Cieltje Van Achter will also take part in the state visit, as well as representatives of the business community and the academic world.

The state visit is a historic moment, as it is the first to Vietnam since it established diplomatic relations with Belgium in 1973. Since then, the relationship with Vietnam – like the country itself – has evolved considerably. As a major player in the region and one of the most dynamic economies in Asia, Vietnam is an indispensable partner for Belgium. The meetings with the various Vietnamese authorities will therefore offer an excellent opportunity to further deepen and enrich this diverse partnership.

Belgian investors, NGOs, universities, training institutions and research centres are collaborating increasingly closely with Vietnam. Belgian companies are active in various sectors, ranging from the green economy to the health and biotech industry and the agri-food industry. With their technical expertise, they contribute to the country's economic growth in a sustainable way. During the state visit, these Belgian assets will be fully highlighted.

In addition, Vietnam offers Belgium an important opportunity to play its role as a sustainability ambassador. The state visit will be an opportunity to confirm this role and to enter into a dialogue on the promotion of environmental and social standards in business.

Finally, attention will also be paid to the consequences of the war in Vietnam, which are still felt today. During the state visit, attention will be paid to this charged history and solidarity will be shown with the victims of the toxic defoliant Agent Orange.

