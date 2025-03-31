State visit Vietnam – First day (Hanoi)

The state visit to Vietnam of Their Majesties the King and Queen will officially start on 1 April 2025. The first stop of the visit will be Hanoi and is mainly dedicated to political and diplomatic meetings. During these meetings discussions will focus mainly on how to deepen cooperation between Belgium and Vietnam.

On 1 April 2025, Their Majesties the King and Queen will embark on their state visit to Vietnam. The programme will start with a ceremonial part: the Sovereigns will lay a wreath at the Monument of National Heroes and the Hô Chi Minh Mausoleum. The Monument of National Heroes was built in 1993 to honour the women and men who died during the Vietnam War. The Hô Chi Minh Mausoleum is where the founder of the Communist Party, Hô Chi Minh, declared independence in 1945 and where he is buried.

Afterwards, the Sovereigns will be officially welcomed by the President of Vietnam H.E. Luong Cuong and his spouse. During this ceremony, the King will introduce the Belgian delegation to the President. The programme also includes a private meeting between the Sovereigns and the presidential couple, followed by a bilateral meeting between the King and the President which will also be attended by the ministerial delegation. This is an important opportunity to deepen the partnership between Belgium and Vietnam through the handover of agreements and memoranda of understanding. Meanwhile, the Queen, together with the President's spouse, will visit the Hô Chi Minh Stilt House that served as Hô Chi Minh's residence and workplace.

Throughout the day, the King will meet several other prominent political leaders, including the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, the Prime Minister and the Chairperson of the National Assembly. These talks will also focus on the need for stronger cooperation. Not only in light of geopolitical shifts, but also more global challenges such as the climate crisis, biodiversity loss and pandemics. To this end Belgium and Vietnam share the same vision namely that respect for international law, cooperation and economic integration are crucial for peace and prosperity.

For her part, the Queen will visit the National Children's Hospital in Hanoi. The visit highlights 30 years of cooperation on public health between Belgium and Vietnam and in particular children's mental health.

On the cultural front, a visit to the Citadel is planned in the company of the President and his spouse. The Sovereigns will also get acquainted with the local culture by enjoying a traditional Vietnamese « Egg Coffee ».

The first day will end with a state dinner, offered by the Vietnamese President, in honour of the King and Queen.

