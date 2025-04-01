State visit Vietnam – Second day (Hai Phong)

Day 2 of the state visit takes the Sovereigns to Hai Phong and will focus mainly on economic relations between Belgium and Vietnam. The inauguration of Deep C's new headquarters will highlight Belgium's biggest investment in Vietnam.

The second day of the state visit will mainly focus on the economic cooperation, with the highlight being the official inauguration of Deep C's new headquarters. Deep C is not only the largest Belgian investment in Vietnam, but also one of Vietnam's largest industrial zones. It has made sustainable development of industrial and port zones in Hai Phong province and Quang Ninh province its core business. Nearly half a billion euros have been invested since the project was launched in 1997. The project has since attracted more than 7 billion dollars in investment to Vietnam and helped create 8,800 direct and an (estimated) 12,000 indirect jobs. Deep C is strongly committed to sustainability and a true Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) champion. Besides the official inauguration of the new headquarters, the Sovereigns will take the cable car and enjoy a panoramic view of the Deep C site. The King and Queen will also meet with officials from Hai Phong and Quang Ninh.

Belgian companies are showing increasing interest in Vietnam. Its dynamic economy and growing markets make the country a strategic trading partner in Southeast Asia. The visit to Hai Phong will also be an opportunity for Belgian and Vietnamese business leaders to further deepen their relations and explore new opportunities over a high-level lunch. During the high level lunch the various ways of cooperation between Belgian and Vietnamese projects, and Belgian technological expertise will be highlighted.

After Hai Phong, the Sovereigns will travel on to Hô Chi Minh City, where they will embark on the third and final day of the state visit.