Statement by the Belgian Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation on the situation in the Middle East

Just over a year after the terrorist attacks of 7 October 2023, the Middle East is seeing a military escalation that has already killed more than 1,200 Israelis and displaced more than 60,000 in Israel, while just under 100 hostages remain in the hands of Hamas. At least 42,000 Gazans, the majority of them being women and children, have been killed. Almost all of the two million inhabitants have been forcibly displaced. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dramatic. In Lebanon, Israeli attacks against Hezbollah have killed more than 2,000 people over the past year, and the country has reported that a million people have been displaced. A military escalation between Israel and Iran would plunge the region into chaos. It must be avoided at all costs.

Belgium deplores the lack of progress in the discussions between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire and to free the hostages in Gaza, despite the appreciated mediation efforts of the United States, Egypt and Qatar. Belgium also regrets the absence of negotiations between Israel and Hezbollah for a ceasefire in Lebanon, despite the mediation efforts of the United States and France, which we welcome.

Belgium recognises Israel's right to defend itself, in strict compliance with international law and international humanitarian law, but what is urgently needed is military de-escalation by all parties and the alleviation of human suffering.

We call for the unconditional release of the hostages and an immediate ceasefire by all parties in Gaza, as required by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735. There must also be an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, where Security Council Resolution 1701 must be respected by all parties. Belgium reiterates its support for the Lebanese institutions and armed forces, which can guarantee Lebanon's territorial integrity and hence stability in the region. Belgium supports UNIFIL's mandate and condemned the Israeli attack on October 10th against UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqoura, Lebanon.

In addition to a cessation of hostilities, we call for a return to dialogue between all parties: there is no lasting alternative to the political path to peace and reconciliation.

Belgium notes Israel's agreement to take part in an EU-Israel Association Council and hopes that it can be held in Brussels as soon as possible.

Belgium will continue to provide humanitarian aid to civilian populations in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon. The United Nations and UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) in particular are credible actors that play an essential role. The many unfounded attacks on the multilateral architecture, the UN system and the UN Secretary-General are unacceptable.

We call on the international community to increase its aid. We call on Israel to respect its obligations under international law by guaranteeing unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza and by cooperating with the United Nations and UNRWA in accordance with their mandate.

Belgium deplores the fact that 222 UNRWA employees have already been killed in Gaza. On the 10th of October, the Israeli Land Authority (ILA) announced its intention to expropriate the UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem. The Knesset is also considering the adoption of laws threatening the essential work of the agency, which could lead to the collapse of its vital and irreplaceable work in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem. This would have devastating consequences not only for the humanitarian response, but also for the stability of the entire region, thus also threatening the security of Israelis.

Belgium recognises the legitimate aspirations of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples to live in peace, security and mutual recognition of their states and borders. Belgium equally recognises the similar expectations of the Lebanese people, as well as the need for stability and prosperity to which all the populations of the region are entitled.

On 19 July, the International Court of Justice found that Israel's policies and practices violated international law and that their continuation constituted an unlawful act. The Court further determined that Israel's continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory was unlawful. Together with the Member States of the European Union and the members of the United Nations, Belgium wants to identify the necessary measures to be taken, in line with this opinion of the Court.

Belgium calls for the European Union to play a role in establishing a solution based on peace and dialogue. Belgium calls for concrete measures to be taken.

Belgium will continue its efforts towards a two-state solution, in particular by supporting the Palestinian Authority and helping it to strengthen its capacity and legitimacy. But it will also continue to punish all opponents of peace, whether Hamas or Israeli settlers.

Belgium has never ceased to reiterate its unwavering support for the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice. Belgium is concerned that in its report of October 11th, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, denounced war crimes committed by both Israel and Hamas. Our compass is and will remain respect for international law and international humanitarian law, the only guarantees of a balanced and objective position, avoiding double standards.

