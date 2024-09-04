Three Ukrainian servicemen admitted to the Queen Astrid Military Hospital

-
On Wednesday 4 September, as part of a B-FAST operation, three Ukrainian servicemen with serious burns were admitted to the burns centre at the Neder-Over-Heembeek Military Hospital. They will receive the necessary care during their stay at the facilities. This mission was carried out under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The patients were transported by Norway.
As part of its support for Ukraine, Belgium, via its Queen Astrid Military Hospital and its various infrastructures, makes care units available to treat injured Ukrainians when the need arises.
For security reasons and out of respect for medical confidentiality, no further information will be provided on the patients. However, the ministry of Defence will provide an update on the evolution of their health status.
In the interests of privacy and the good functioning of the burns centre, no interviews or reporting will be authorised.
B-FAST is the structure of the federal government that is activated when providing emergency aid abroad and consists of the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Policy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, Defence and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved.
“Every day, Ukrainians fight tirelessly to defend their country against the Kremlin's aggression. Belgium has been at their side for over two years now, helping them to chart their European future. Our support is economic, military and humanitarian. Today we welcomed three Ukrainian servicemen with serious burns to the Neder-Over-Heembeek Military Hospital, where they will be treated. I would like to thank the B-FAST teams who coordinated the transfer operation, and the hospital staff who are putting their world-renowned expertise at the service of these soldiers.” – The minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade.
