At the UN, Belgium votes in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza and the preservation of UNRWA's mandate

Today December 11th, 2024, in the context of the emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly, Belgium, together with almost 160 other countries, voted in favour of two resolutions on the situation in Gaza and the preservation of UNRWA's mandate.

In these two resolutions, Belgium and the international community once again call for a ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages and the provision of urgently needed humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population. We reiterate our commitment to the two-state solution and reaffirm our support for UNRWA's mandate.

Belgium therefore demands an end to the violence, respect for international law and international humanitarian law by all parties, and a return to dialogue. In view of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, Belgium also demands that humanitarian aid be guaranteed, respected and that humanitarian personnel be protected. The siege imposed on Northern Gaza, which deprives the population of access to food, water, electricity or health care, is intolerable and must end.

The two-State solution is the only one that can materialise the legitimate aspirations of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples to live in peace and security. Belgium is resolutely pursuing its efforts in this direction:

We support a reform of the Palestinian Authority to strengthen its capacity and legitimacy;

We are implementing the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in order to put an end to Israel's illegal settlement policies;

We are an active participant in the Global Alliance for the Two-State Solution.

Belgium also supports the essential and irreplaceable work of UNRWA, which no other organisation could replace. Belgium fully supports the implementation of any recommendation that strengthens the agency's neutrality. The multiple attacks on UNRWA are unacceptable. Israel's disinformation campaign must stop immediately. The United Nations, and UNRWA, play a crucial role in helping Palestinian refugees and alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza. We therefore support the actions of the UN Secretary-General to safeguard UNRWA's mandate and scope in its entirety.