Working for Belgian diplomacy

In 2023, the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation is recruiting to strengthen its services, both in Brussels and abroad. Working at Foreign Affairs means defending Belgium's strategic, geopolitical and economic values and interests, representing Belgium in other countries and international organisations and assisiting Belgians abroad. A career at Foreign Affairs offers a wide range of topics and subjects to work on: a human approach through consular files; the legal foundations of the international order; the development of political and economic partnerships and diplomacy; the defence and promotion of human rights and sustainable development; international solidarity and development cooperation. This is done both in Belgium and abroad, in a bilateral or multilateral framework.

On short notice, the FPS Foreign Affairs will look at strengthening the Belgian diplomatic corps. A 'diplomatic exam' will be held this year only in French in order to restore the linguistic balance required by law. The general conditions for enrollment, including language requirements, as well as the challenges of a career abroad will be explained during an online information session that will be organised on 20 January 2023, in the attendance of by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Federal Cultural Institutions, Hadja Lahbib (link to the information session). While the diplomatic exam will be soon opened for registrations, it is paramount that candidates obtain their required language certificates from Selor beforehand. Registration for the language tests will close on January 24 at midnight.

During the first part of this year, the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation will also be looking to fill around 30 positions, in various fields, at the FPS Foreign Affairs in Brussels. More information on this will follow. So keep checking our website and social networks, where videos, podcasts and testimonials will gradually give you an insight into the fascinating world of diplomacy and foreign affairs.