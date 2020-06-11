The annual report 2019 of Enabel is available

The annual report of Enabel is now published online. In this report, the development agency looks back on past activities. It focuses on 2019 but it also looks ahead by outlining the long-term strategy.

2030 is the year by which the international community wants to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Enabel has its own role to fulfil in this undertaking. To better address the changing global reality, the agency identified five global challenges: Peace and Security, Climate Change, Social and Economic Inequality, Human Mobility, and Urbanisation. The report explains why these choices are made and how Enabel provides answers to these challenges.

Enabel’s core business is implementing the Belgian governmental cooperation. This represents 74% of the activities. It is and remains the ambition to be a player of reference in Belgium's international cooperation. We want to be a partner of choice in Africa and the Middle East and we want to enhance our impact. Enabel is also definitely a European player.

We support the ambition of the EU to further boost collaboration between development agencies. That is why Enabel puts its experience at the service of other national and international organisations. In 2019, these were the European Union, but also, among others, the Brussels Capital Region, Flanders, GIZ, AFD and Irish Aid.

To successfully complete its assignments, the development agency looks for the most suitable expertise. That is why partnership agreements were signed with dozens of Belgian public service departments, research centres and universities. This way, Belgian know-how is pooled and put at the service of international development.

Download the annual report

If you would like to receive a printed copy (in Dutch, French or English), you can request it by email at communication@enabel.be.