Belgium chairs Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG)

As of the 25th of June 2020, Belgium will hold the annual chairmanship of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

The NSG is a multilateral export control regime consisting of 48 countries that seek to prevent nuclear proliferation by controlling the export of materials, equipment and technology that can be used to manufacture nuclear weapons. The NSG aims to support the implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty that entered into force fifty years ago and remains the cornerstone of the international non-proliferation regime.

The Belgian chairmanship of the NSG illustrates the concrete commitment of our country in this field and reflects our conviction that international cooperation offers the proper answer to global challenges. This is in tune with our profile in the United Nations and our current mandate in the Security Council. The annual plenary meeting of the NSG will be held in Brussels in the summer of 2021. In its capacity as Chair, Belgium has the overall responsibility for coordination of work and outreach activities. The NSG works on the basis of consensus.

More information can be found on www.nuclearsuppliersgroup.org.