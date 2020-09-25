Belgium organizes an event on the humanitarian impact of climate change in conflict countries

This Friday September 25, Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin will co-chair a high-level event dedicated to the humanitarian impact of combined conflict, climate and environmental risks with the European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic and the Minister of Environment of Niger Almoustapha Garba. This event is organized in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. On this occasion, a high-level panel of experts will bring together the UN Under-Secretary General and Humanitarian Coordinator (OCHA) Mark Lowcock; the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filipo Grandi; the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer and the Director General of OXFAM America Abby Maxman.

For the third consecutive year, Belgium is organizing, in collaboration with the European Commission, an event aimed at drawing the international attention to the links between the political, security and humanitarian aspects. This year, the theme focuses on an issue that increasingly affects fragile populations around the world and has a considerable impact on humanitarian assistance.

The multiplication of natural disasters; the growing tensions linked to the scarcity of water resources and land degradation, which push people to move and disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, especially women and children; as well as the use of the environment as a weapon of war (poisoning of ground water,...) are examples of concerns that will be raised during the debate. These factors make humanitarian work increasingly complex. From a response to a crisis, it has also become a work of anticipation and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities.

This debate can be followed live from 6:30 pm (Belgian time) on: http://bit.ly/UNGA75_BEsideevent.