International Criminal Court - Philippe Goffin deeply concerned by the announcement of sanctions

Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin expresses his deep concern about the sanctions announced by the U.S. authorities against staff members of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including the Prosecutor. Belgium condemns these unacceptable and unprecedented measures, which hinder the work and the proper functioning of the Court. It calls on the United States to reconsider these measures.



Belgium reaffirms its firm support for the ICC, an essential body in the fight against impunity for the most serious crimes affecting the entire international community. As an independent and impartial institution, the Court plays an indispensable role in this context. Belgium stresses its unwavering commitment to preserving the integrity and independence of the Court and its representatives, as reaffirmed by Minister Philippe Goffin during his visit to the ICC last July.