Marie Cherchari new Deputy Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



Marie Cherchari is the new Deputy Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. She succeeds Arnaud Gaspart who took up his new role at the Belgian embassy in Canada this summer.

Marie Cherchari was previously posted at the Consulate General of Belgium in Jerusalem and the Permanent Representation to the United Nations in New York. She has also worked for the Belgian Development Cooperation and the European Commission. She holds a degree in political science and public international public law.

The new contact details of the spokespersons of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation are as follows:



Spokesperson:

Karl Lagatie

Tel.: +32 2 501 49 59

GSM: +32 477 40 32 12

karl.lagatie@diplobel.fed.be

@KarlLagatie



Deputy Spokesperson:

Marie Cherchari

Tel.: +32 2 501 87 66

GSM: +32 471 44 06 04

marie.cherchari@diplobel.fed.be

@MCherchari