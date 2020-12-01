Meeting between Sophie Wilmès and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, H.E. Andrés Allamand

Today December 1, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile Andrés Allamand held a bilateral meeting on the occasion of the latter’s visit to Europe.

At the meeting, both Ministers addressed the political situation in their countries and Minister Allamand presented the main developments of the constitutional process in Chile.

The Belgium Deputy Prime Minister and the Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs had a positive exchange of views and agreed on the importance of deepening the bilateral relations and to continue exploring economic and investment opportunities between Chile and Belgium.

In this context, the ministers reaffirmed their willingness for a prompt conclusion of the negotiations on the modernization of the Chile-EU Association Agreement, taking into account respective ambitions on sustainable development.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed the European Union's view on the promotion of multilateralism in more detail. Likewise, Minister Allamand agreed and expressed the readiness of Chile to foster cooperation, particularly in the field of Green Hydrogen as a clean energy source to advance towards carbon neutrality , as well as marine protected areas and Antarctic matters through the “MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Antarctic Research”.