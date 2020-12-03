Meeting between Sophie Wilmès and the Uruguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs Francisco Bustillo Bonasso

This Thursday, December 3, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sophie Wilmès, welcomed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, H.E. Francisco Bustillo Bonasso, to the Egmont Palace on the occasion of his visit to Europe.

In the spirit of the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a mechanism for political consultations, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs welcomed the good bilateral relations between our countries. In particular, they referred to the visibility and strategic importance of our respective companies, including in terms of investments. They were also able to note a common understanding on a number of regional policy issues, as well as a common approach to multilateralism.

Ministers also exchanged views on the EU-Mercosur Association Agreement, with the Eastern Republic of Uruguay holding the six-month presidency of Mercosur until the end of this year.

Finally, Ministers exchanged views on the COVID-19 crisis and the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.