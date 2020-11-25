Meeting Sophie Wilmès and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, H.E. Demeke Mekonnen Hassen

This Wednesday, November 25, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès welcomed at the Egmont Palace the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, H.E. Demeke Mekonnen Hassen on the occasion of his visit to Europe.

The Deputy Prime Minister had a constructive exchange with her counterpart on the situation in the Tigray region, about which she expressed Belgium's great concern. Aware of the heavy humanitarian consequences and the potential for destabilization of this part of the African continent, Belgium strongly hopes that an agreement between the parties can be reached as soon as possible so that a ceasefire can be established. She pleaded for an urgent access by humanitarian organizations to the conflict zone and for the absolute preservation of civilians within the framework of military operations.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed to her interlocutor that dialogue was the only possible way to ensure a lasting end to this conflict. She expressed her support for mediation initiatives, particularly of the African Union, and encouraged her interlocutor to seize this opportunity.