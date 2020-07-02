Non-essential travel outside the EU: no major changes before 7 July, two measures in force as of today

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Philippe Goffin (MR) states that:

"Following the adoption on 30 June of the European recommendation which gradually authorises non-essential travel from some 15 countries outside the European Union, Belgium has begun consultations with experts from the public services concerned with a view to achieving a cautious reopening of its borders".

"These countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. China will be added if EU+ citizens are also allowed to travel to China for non-essential travel. The list will be reviewed every two weeks on the basis of health and epidemiological criteria.

Our experts will now have to define the practical arrangements that will again allow non-essential travellers from the above-mentioned countries to arrive in Belgium and - conversely - our compatriots to leave for some of these countries, while respecting the health precautionary measures that are essential to keep the epidemic under control. This will last at least until 7 July".



Two measures as of today

"Belgium accepts as of today an extension of the list of authorised essential journeys to 4 categories: mariners, persons attending meetings of international organisations, students and highly qualified personnel whose work cannot be carried out at a distance (taking into account the visa procedures currently in force)".

"Furthermore, EU+ citizens and third-country nationals legally residing in the European Union, as well as their family members, can travel wherever they wish in the EU+, including Belgium, and no longer only in their country of residence".