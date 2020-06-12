Philippe Goffin is deeply concerned by the new measures taken against the International Criminal Court

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Philippe Goffin is deeply concerned by the repeated threats and new American measures against the International Criminal Court.

"Belgium's support for the Court, as an independent and impartial judicial institution, is unwavering," said the minister. The Court embodies the efforts of the international community to develop the rule of law at the international level, a goal to which the United States has also been committed for a long time. Belgium stresses its commitment to preserving the integrity and independence of the Court and its officials. It also recalls the responsibilities of the United States as a host country of the United Nations as visits of members of the Court to American territory take mainly place in this framework, especially given the tasks explicitly entrusted to the Court by the UN Security Council.

Belgium will contact its partners without delay to examine the concrete consequences of these new developments.