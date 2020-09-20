Minister of Foreign Affairs Philippe Goffin participates in the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly

September 21 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Belgium is a founding member of the UN and the very first President of the General Assembly was Belgian Foreign Minister Paul-Henri Spaak. Faced with the challenges of our time, Belgium remains more than ever convinced of the importance of the role of the UN and multilateralism in the search for effective and harmonious solutions fostering peace and sustainable development. This commitment is also demonstrated by its mandate in the Security Council, where Belgium was elected for the 6th time.



UN turns 75

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, a joint declaration of the Heads of State and Government will be adopted and Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès will deliver a video message. During the coming weeks, Belgian diplomats as well as fellow Belgian citizens working for the UN will testify about their experience with the organization and its various programs and agencies. Belgium will also celebrate this anniversary by launching an awareness raising action in secondary schools in the country. Many students will soon have the opportunity to discuss their vision of the UN with our diplomats.



Virtual General Assembly

From September 21 to October 2, Belgium will take part in the high-level session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. This is a special edition for more than one reason. This year, the General Assembly is taking place under special circumstances because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will not allow a physical presence of delegations in New York. It will take place almost exclusively in virtual format. Many topics will be covered from the international headlines to other global challenges we face. The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences in many fields will undoubtedly take a central place in the discussions.

The general debate, during which the Heads of State and Government will deliver a speech, will take place from September 22 to 29. Belgium, represented by Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès, will speak on September 26.



Alliance for Multilateralism

On September 24, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Philippe Goffin will speak during a high-level Security Council debate on global governance after the COVID-19 pandemic. Philippe Goffin will also represent Belgium at the event organized at the initiative of the Foreign Ministers of France and Germany on the theme of multilateralism and its many challenges.



The humanitarian impact of climate change

On September 25, Minister Philippe Goffin will co-chair the high-level event on the humanitarian impact of climate and conflict-related risks, alongside European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid Janez Lenarcic and Niger's Minister of Environment Almoustapha Garba. The initiative for this debate is part of the priority Belgium has given for several years now to the links between the political, security and humanitarian aspects of crises.

On September 30, a summit on biodiversity will be held during which Minister Marghem will speak on behalf of Belgium.



Women's Rights

On October 1, Prime Minister Wilmès will speak at the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Conference on Women's Rights.

The general debate and the events will be broadcast live on the UN website http://webtv.un.org

You will be able to follow all the news from Belgium at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on our social media : @BelgiumMFA @BelgiumUN @PhGoffin