COVID19: new on the Wanda Platform of the Institute of Tropical Medicine

A few months ago, the Antwerp Institute of Tropical Medicine (ITM) launched an application named Wanda, which informs travellers about the health risks they face depending on their destination. With this tool, the Institute wants to reach people who’re travelling abroad at the moment.

On this application, you will find the following content :

Information concerning preventive measures to be taken by the traveller in order to reduce health risks.

General health advice such as anti-mosquito measures, but also specific advice concerning, for example, malaria or COVID-19.

General information on health risks and advice on vaccinations per country, based on the Belgian travel medicine recommendations.

A list of keywords makes it easy to use. In addition, Wanda contains links to additional information specifically intended for doctors.

Of course, this health advice does not in any way replace an individual medical consultation.

The application is available for iOS and Android and can be downloaded for free. Once installed, the information is available in Dutch, French and English, even without an internet connection.

