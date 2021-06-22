Belgium chairs the Nuclear Suppliers Group

Since June 25, 2020, Belgium has held the annual chairmanship of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

The Nuclear Suppliers Group is a multilateral regime aimed at preventing nuclear proliferation by controlling the export of materials, equipment and technology that can be used to manufacture nuclear weapons. The NSG thus supports the implementation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which remains the cornerstone of the international nuclear non-proliferation regime. The NSG was established in 1975 and has 48 member countries.

The Belgian presidency of the NSG illustrates our country's concrete commitment to nuclear non-proliferation. It reflects our conviction that international cooperation and a multilateral approach offer the best response to global challenges. The annual plenary meeting of the NSG, which will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès, is taking place from 22 to 25 June 2021, in Brussels at the Egmont Palace.

For more information on the NSG and the Belgian presidency of the NSG: https://nuclearsuppliersgroup.org/en/chair-s-corner/133-a-few-words-from-the-chair.