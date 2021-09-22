Belgium condems coup attempt in Sudan

Belgium strongly condemns the coup attempt in Omdurman and reiterates its full support for the people of Sudan and their transitional government. It calls for the respect of the Juba Peace Agreements, signed on 31 August 2020. It therefore rejects any attempt to reverse by force the efforts to establish a democratic, peaceful, free and prosperous state. At the same time, it calls for the continuation of efforts to establish democratic institutions. Regional disputes must be resolved through dialogue.