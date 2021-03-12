Belgium is sending emergency COVID-19 assistance to Slovakia via B-FAST

In view of its difficulties in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in its hospitals, Slovakia has activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism (ECPM). The request formiulated is a temporary reinforcement of the intensive care capacities (related to COVID-19).

Belgium has decided to react positively to this request from the Slovak government.

The sanitary situation in Belgium allows only a limited assistance capacity, nevertheless Belgium is providing Slovakia with a specialized medical team of four persons (nurses and doctor) via the B-FAST emergency mechanism. This team has left on Friday 12 March and will be temporarily deployed in a hospital, in support of a team from Denmark.

The FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation is coordinating this B-FAST mission, a mechanism in which the Chancellery of the Prime Minister is associated as well as the FPS Public Health, Defense, FPS Home Affairs and FPS Bosa for logistical and administrative support. For more information about the B-FAST mechanism: https://diplomatie.belgium.be/en/about_the_organisation/specific_services/b-fast.

Belgium wishes to express its solidarity with the Slovak authorities and population, severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.