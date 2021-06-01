Belgium sends COVID-19 emergency aid to Nepal via B-FAST

Belgium has decided to provide emergency assistance to Nepal, following a request transmitted by this country through the European Mechanism for Civil Protection, in the context of the fight against COVID-19. In recent weeks, Nepal has been severely affected by a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

The material comes from the strategic stock of the FPS Public Health and consists of:

1,000,000 surgical masks

2,000 nasal oxygen catheters

This aid will arrive in Kathmandu in the coming days.

Belgium wishes to express its solidarity with the Nepalese population facing a difficult phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation is coordinating this B-FAST mission, a mechanism in which the Prime Minister's Office is involved, as well as the FPS Public Health, the Defense, the FPS Interior and the FPS Strategy and Support for logistical and administrative support. For more information on the B-FAST mechanism: https://diplomatie.belgium.be/en/about_the_organisation/specific_services/b-fast.