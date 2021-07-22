Belgium sends emergency aid to Tunisia in the fight against COVID-19

Belgium has decided to provide emergency assistance to Tunisia, following a request transmitted by this country through the European Mechanism of Civil Protection, in the context of the fight against COVID-19. Tunisia is currently facing a serious deterioration of its health situation and a sharp increase in hospitalizations. The country has informed its European partners of specific needs to help it cope with this situation, including in terms of vaccines. The vaccination rate remains very low in the country and the authorities are trying to accelerate the vaccination campaign.

Belgium's assistance will consist of :

150,000 doses of vaccine (AstraZeneca);

Intensive care drugs (Cisatracurium 10mg - 6980 vials and Midazolam 50mg - 9980 vials) from the stock of the FPS Public Health;

Medical equipment for intensive care and personal protective equipment (including gloves and masks) from the stock of the Defense.

The vaccines come from the stock of the FPS Public Health constituted in the framework of the national vaccination campaign in Belgium. The vaccination campaign is progressing very well in Belgium. This stock of AstraZeneca vaccines was no longer to be used in the framework of the campaign, following a reorientation of the campaign.

This aid will leave this Thursday, July 22 from Belgium.



Belgium wishes to express its solidarity with the Tunisian authorities and population, who are facing a difficult phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. International solidarity in the context of such a pandemic is all the more crucial as none of us is safe until we are all safe. Belgium also sees this contribution as an encouragement to the vaccination based on its own experience and the positive effects of vaccination on the health situation.