Belgium sends emergency COVID-19 aid to India via B-FAST

Belgium has decided to provide emergency aid to India, which is facing a particularly virulent wave of COVID-19. This aid consists of 9000 vials of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19. These vials come from the strategic stock of the FPS Public Health. This emergency aid will leave in principle this Friday April 30.

Belgium is responding to a request from India put forward through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for this specific drug, in the framework of the fight against COVID-19.

Belgium wishes to express its solidarity with the Indian population, which is currently going through a very tough situation.

The FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation coordinates this B-FAST mission, a mechanism in which the Prime Minister's Office is involved as well as the FPS Public Health, the Defense, the FPS Interior and the FPS Policy and Support for logistic and administrative support. For more information on the B-FAST mechanism: https://diplomatie.belgium.be/en/about_the_organisation/specific_services/b-fast.