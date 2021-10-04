Belgium supports the International Atomic Energy Agency in the prevention of nuclear proliferation and for civil nuclear cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade Sophie Wilmès is pleased that Belgium is allocating 1,607,508 euros to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the prevention of nuclear proliferation and the strengthening of civil nuclear cooperation.

The IAEA supports its Member States in the application of nuclear technologies and guarantees their peaceful use. Belgium is a leading player in this field, thanks to its recognized know-how in scientific research and nuclear medicine. In addition to the obligatory contribution to the regular budget, Belgium supports the IAEA annually with a voluntary contribution that strengthens the Agency's role in the prevention of nuclear proliferation and in civil nuclear cooperation. Belgium will make a voluntary contribution of 1,607,508 euros to the IAEA in 2021 to finance various programs.



Belgium is committed against nuclear proliferation

200,000 euros will be allocated to the COMPASS initiative, an instrument providing assistance to a number of countries participating in this pilot project in the field of safeguards, i.e. the guarantees on the non-repudiation of nuclear material for military use.

150,000 euros will be used to support the IAEA in verifying Iranian implementation of the nuclear agreement (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). This agreement strengthens control over Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions. The IAEA monitors Iranian compliance with the agreement through nuclear program monitoring and field inspections.



Belgium supports civil nuclear cooperation

Belgium will support several important areas of IAEA work in the field of civil nuclear cooperation through its contribution: