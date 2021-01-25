Meeting with the Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Anze Logar

On Monday, January 25, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, H.E. Mr. Anze Logar, during his visit to Brussels. It was a first meeting with her counterpart. The bilateral relationship between Belgium and Slovenia, beyond the European framework, is excellent.

Slovenia will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of this year. In this respect, the Deputy Prime Minister was very interested in discussing the priorities chosen by Slovenia and shares an interest in digital development and related issues, especially from the perspective of cybersecurity. Other European issues discussed by the two ministers included the coordination of Member States in the fight against COVID-19, migration management and respect for the rule of law in the Union.