Sophie Wilmès meets the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Níkos Déndias

This Tuesday January 26, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, H.E. Mr. Níkos Déndias, during his visit to Brussels. The two ministers were able to exchange their experience in the management of the COVID-19 epidemic in their respective countries and their views on major European issues.

During this meeting, Belgium, through its Deputy Prime Minister, reaffirmed its support to its European partner regarding the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean. The return of dialogue between Greece and Turkey to resolve bilateral disputes and the latter's recent constructive attitude are two steps encouraged by Belgium that are likely to see this issue evolve in a positive manner.

Finally, this meeting was an opportunity for Belgium to consider an official mission to Greece in the spring of 2021 in order to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries, subject to the evolution of the health situation.