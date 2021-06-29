Successful conclusion of the Belgian chairmanship of the Nuclear Suppliers Group

The thirtieth Plenary Meeting of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) was held in Brussels, under Belgian chairmanship, from 22 to 25 June 2021. The NSG is a multilateral regime aimed at preventing nuclear proliferation by controlling the export of materials, equipment and technology that can be used to manufacture nuclear weapons.

In their public statement, the Participating Governments of the NSG reiterated their firm support for the full implementation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as the cornerstone of the international non-proliferation architecture. They agreed to promote the work of the NSG, including its guidelines, as a concrete contribution to the NPT Review Conference, due to take place in 2022.

The NSG reconfirmed its commitment to the implementation of all United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions requesting the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to immediately abandon its nuclear weapons program in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. The Group also expressed support for the efforts aimed at facilitating the return by the United States and Iran to their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

In her national statement, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès encouraged a successful NSG Plenary meeting in order to send an inspiring signal of constructive multilateral engagement in view of the upcoming review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The Minister called for international resolve to respond to the issue of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea through full implementation of all UNSC resolutions and sustained scrutiny of exports. She expressed concern over actions undertaken by Iran that do not comply with its obligations under the JCPoA and asked the Group to remain vigilant. She thanked the Polish Government for its offer to take up the chairmanship of the NSG after Belgium and assured it of Belgium's support and cooperation.

To view the public statement: 2021_Public_statement_Final.pdf