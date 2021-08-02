Wouter Poels new Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Wouter Poels is the new Deputy Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. He succeeds Karl Lagatie who will take up his new role at the Permanent Representation to the United Nations in New York this summer.

Wouter Poels was previously posted at the Permanent Representation to the European Union in Brussels and the Permanent Representation to United Nations in New York as well as the Belgian Embassies in Cairo, Kinshasa and Brazzaville. He studied Roman languages, international relations and peace research, and American studies.

The new contact details of the spokespersons of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation are as follows:

Wouter Poels

Tel.: +32 2 501 84 29

GSM: +32 477 40 32 12

wouter.poels@diplobel.fed.be

@BelgiumMFASpox

Marie Cherchari

Tel.: +32 2 501 87 66

GSM: +32 471 44 06 04

marie.cherchari@diplobel.fed.be

@BelgiumMFASpox