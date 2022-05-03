Academic component of the State visit to Greece - modern technologies at the service of archaeology

Today, the King and Queen begin their second day of the State Visit to Greece with a mainly academic programme that will bring them outside Athens.

The Royal couple will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Administration, Public Enterprises, Telecommunication and Postal Services, Petra De Sutter, the Minister-President of Wallonia, Elio Di Rupo, the Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region, Rudi Vervoort, the Minister-President of Flanders, Jan Jambon, the Minister-President of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Pierre-Yves Jeholet, and the Minister-President of the German-speaking Community, Oliver Paasch.

The day will start in Athens with a visit to the Adama Centre, an integration centre for refugees. Founded in December 2021, with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Caritas International - two partners that receive significant support from Belgium - the Adama Centre helps refugees to find housing, work, social protection and legal aid. The Sovereigns and the Belgian delegation will have the opportunity to talk to the managers of the centre as well as to some refugees.

Afterwards, the delegation will head for Sounion, where they will pay a short visit to the Temple of Poseidon before familiarising themselves with immersive technologies applicable in the tourism sector, and having an exchange with Belgian and Greek researchers about new technologies in the field of archaeology and heritage conservation. A visit to the archaeological site of Thorikos, one of the three excavation sites of the Belgian School of Archaeology in Greece, will conclude the visit outside Athens.

At the end of the day, the Sovereigns will join Athens for a private visit to the Acropolis Museum, where they will admire the many artistic treasures that have been found on the Acropolis site.

Afterwards, the King and Queen will offer a concert by the string quartet of the Belgian National Orchestra in honour of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, followed by a reception. The concert will take place in the unique exhibition hall of the Parthenon frieze.