FPS Foreign Affairs is looking for new Belgian diplomats

FPS Foreign Affairs launches another selection procedure for future diplomats. The kick-off on 31 January is an online information session with Sophie Wilmès, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Meryame Kitir, Minister of Development Cooperation (more information

here).

If you are passionate about Belgian foreign policy and if you are motivated by representing Belgium and its interests in the world, this selection procedure may be the opportunity for you to join the diplomatic corps. The tasks of the diplomats abroad include: monitoring the political and economic context of other countries, promoting and defending Belgian interests and positions, consular aspects with services and assistance to your compatriots abroad or humanitarian aid and development cooperation, especially in Belgium's partner countries.

The application period for the selection procedure runs from 31 January to 21 February and is open to all persons of Belgian nationality who have obtained a master's degree. The FPS Foreign Affairs attaches great importance to inclusion, gender equality and diversity within its organisation. In order to enrich Belgian diplomacy and representation, the FPS Foreign Affairs is always on the lookout for a variety of profiles.

Future diplomats can look forward to a varied career, which will take them to an embassy abroad for several years and then to the FPS Foreign Affairs in Brussels. They will represent our country in three different areas of work: diplomacy (with a focus on a.o. political, economic, human rights, security), consular matters and development cooperation.

In the coming weeks, the FPS Foreign Affairs will publish more information on its website and social networks, including videos, podcasts and testimonials from diplomats.