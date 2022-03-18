State Visit of the Republic of Austria

The President of the Republic of Austria, H.E. Mr. Alexander Van der Bellen and First Lady, H.E. Mrs. Doris Schmidauer, will pay a state visit to Belgium from 21 to 23 March. This is the first state visit between Austria and Belgium since 1997, but also the first incoming state visit to Belgium since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

President Van der Bellen and the First Lady will be officially welcomed by Their Majesties the King and Queen at the Royal Palace and received by the Prime Minister at the Egmont Palace. The President will lay a wreath on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier before being received at the Senate and the Chamber, as well as at the Town Hall in Brussels. An official dinner at the Château de Laeken will close the first day.

This State visit reiterates the close historical and cultural ties between our two countries and their willingness to act together in order to face current and future challenges, such as the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences, technological transformation and sustainable innovation in the framework of the Green Deal, as well as the strengthening of European and multilateral partnerships. The President will have working meetings with institutional and economic actors and will visit the College of Europe in Bruges. The First Lady will also visit the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel.